Bank of America Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of VIR opened at $11.00 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,919,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,375,253.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,919,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,375,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,870. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

