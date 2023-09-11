Bank of America Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $24.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.