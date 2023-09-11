Bank of America Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $11.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
ChargePoint Stock Down 9.1 %
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,111 shares of company stock worth $6,522,197. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ChargePoint by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
