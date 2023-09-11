Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,260 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

