Band Protocol Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $132.83 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 138,247,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,847,423 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

