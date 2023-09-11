Balancer Price Tops $3.20 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $166.79 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00012508 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Balancer

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,043,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,042,189 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

