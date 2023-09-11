B. Riley Trims Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price to $17.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 195,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

