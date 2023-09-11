B. Riley Increases Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target to $20.00

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BUR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.