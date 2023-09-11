Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $27.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th.

AVTR opened at $20.23 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $4,085,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Avantor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 512,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Avantor by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,162,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avantor by 752.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,879,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

