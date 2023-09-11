Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $830.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

