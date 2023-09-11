Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $527.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

