Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

