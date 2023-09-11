Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $183.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

