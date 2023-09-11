Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 108,112 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,283.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 108,112 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

