AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,716.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,714.42.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,619.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,498.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,509.31. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,250,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.