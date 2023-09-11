Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS opened at $0.83 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

