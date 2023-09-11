Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 666 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $493.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.84. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

