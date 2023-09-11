AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

