ASP Isotopes (ASPI) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors 1.98% 3.90% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASP Isotopes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 215 873 927 7 2.36

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 11.36%. Given ASP Isotopes’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.84 ASP Isotopes Competitors $11.48 billion -$144.46 million 16.91

ASP Isotopes’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASP Isotopes peers beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

