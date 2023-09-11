ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lessened by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 3.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $627.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $686.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.55.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

