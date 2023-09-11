Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.30 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $45.95 million and $28.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002568 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001519 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,522,506 coins and its circulating supply is 175,522,388 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

