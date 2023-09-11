Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ASCUF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

