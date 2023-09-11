Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $4.64 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Lyft comprises 2.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 87.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

