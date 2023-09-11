Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 5.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

