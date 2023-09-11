Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 1.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPNG stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

