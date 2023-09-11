Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $742,922,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile



Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

