Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000. Salesforce makes up about 6.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $224.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.