Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. XPeng makes up approximately 1.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after buying an additional 1,001,761 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in XPeng by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 3.31.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $698.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

