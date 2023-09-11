Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Pinterest comprises 4.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07, a PEG ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 100,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,525 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,481. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

