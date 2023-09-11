Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 1.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,029,304. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

