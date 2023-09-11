Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Tripadvisor comprises approximately 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 293.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,389 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

