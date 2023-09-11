Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires 70,600 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 5.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

