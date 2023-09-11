Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

