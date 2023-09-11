Aquafil (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aquafil (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aquafil Stock Performance

About Aquafil

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in plastic-molded accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

