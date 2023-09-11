Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $147.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

