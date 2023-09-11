Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,955 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 85,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 251.8% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 85,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

