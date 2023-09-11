Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $371,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
