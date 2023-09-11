AO World (LON:AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.
In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total value of £105,476.42 ($133,210.94). Company insiders own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
