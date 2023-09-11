AO World (LON:AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,370.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.18. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 39.30 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total value of £105,476.42 ($133,210.94). Company insiders own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

