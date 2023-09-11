Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

AR stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

