AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) Head to Head Analysis

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carmell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.07%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Carmell Therapeutics.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -15.48% -0.61% -0.44% Carmell Therapeutics N/A -52.29% 1.25%

90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carmell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.83 -$52.44 million ($1.32) -5.39 Carmell Therapeutics N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Carmell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AngioDynamics beats Carmell Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

