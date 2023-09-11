Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $418.08

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

MDB opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.86 and its 200-day moving average is $311.14. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,551 shares of company stock worth $33,875,952 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

