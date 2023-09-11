Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $14.60

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

