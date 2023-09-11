Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $76.13

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL opened at $69.90 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

