Analysts Set Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target at $111.67

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

