Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$113.47

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$104.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$90.84 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.734767 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.