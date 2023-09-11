Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) recently:

9/10/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Get Applied DNA Sciences Inc alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.