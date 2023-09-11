Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) recently:
- 9/10/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
