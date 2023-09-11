Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $3,143,450.25 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

