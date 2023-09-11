Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) is Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,177 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 3.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $28,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

