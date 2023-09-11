American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 844,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $172,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

AMT opened at $180.89 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

