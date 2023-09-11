American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 0.5 %
AOUT opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.60.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Outdoor Brands
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.