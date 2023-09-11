American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

AOUT opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.60.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $4,539,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 2,075.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 96,485 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

